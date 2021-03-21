Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 659,419 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,234 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.13% of Flex worth $11,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flex by 42.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 457,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after acquiring an additional 137,547 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flex by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,673,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,623,000 after buying an additional 103,634 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Flex by 156.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,845,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,791,187 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flex by 1,344.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of Flex by 529.6% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 363,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 305,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FLEX. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Flex from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Flex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Flex from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.31.

In other news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 121,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $2,026,728.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Francois Barbier sold 14,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $289,577.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 302,881 shares of company stock worth $5,213,219. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Flex stock opened at $17.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.88. Flex Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.42 and a 52 week high of $20.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. Flex had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

