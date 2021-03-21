Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $10,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 210.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 641,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,234,000 after purchasing an additional 435,131 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,120,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,447,000 after acquiring an additional 168,983 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5,709.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 139,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,018,000 after acquiring an additional 137,367 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,530,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,303,000 after acquiring an additional 137,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soundmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,846,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF opened at $180.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $180.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.57. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $75.01 and a 52-week high of $189.10.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

