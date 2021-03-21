Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 696,952 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 11,326 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.37% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp worth $11,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BHLB. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 230.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,275 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 30,890 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 15.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,519 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 7,195 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 210.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,188 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 7,582 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,454 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 153,762 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 53,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

BHLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Compass Point raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

NYSE:BHLB opened at $23.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.20. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $24.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 102.52%. The firm had revenue of $99.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.10 million. Research analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

