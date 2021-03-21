Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 10,882 Shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 385,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,882 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.87% of Core Laboratories worth $10,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Core Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CLB shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Core Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

Shares of NYSE:CLB opened at $32.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.46, a PEG ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 3.38. Core Laboratories has a one year low of $8.84 and a one year high of $41.99.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Core Laboratories had a negative net margin of 19.02% and a positive return on equity of 45.39%. The company had revenue of $113.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.23%.

Core Laboratories Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.