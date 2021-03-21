Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 13,829 Shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 235,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,829 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.21% of Tactile Systems Technology worth $10,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 238,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 174,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,844,000 after purchasing an additional 87,504 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,506,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,314,000 after buying an additional 535,094 shares during the last quarter.

TCMD opened at $53.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -118.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.69. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.47 and a twelve month high of $64.53.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.39. Tactile Systems Technology had a positive return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. Research analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Tactile Systems Technology from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

