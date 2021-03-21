Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 179,623 Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,894,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 179,623 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.20% of Yamana Gold worth $10,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Yamana Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 22.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

NYSE:AUY opened at $4.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.55 and a 200-day moving average of $5.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Yamana Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $7.02.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $461.80 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.0263 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AUY shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Yamana Gold from $10.00 to $9.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. CSFB set a $7.00 price target on Yamana Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Cormark raised their price objective on Yamana Gold to $10.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Yamana Gold from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yamana Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.75.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in July 2003.

Recommended Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.