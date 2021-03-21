Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 231,106 Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 549,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231,106 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.07% of Warrior Met Coal worth $11,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

NYSE HCC opened at $18.68 on Friday. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.46 and a 52-week high of $25.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.25. The company has a market cap of $959.27 million, a PE ratio of 50.49 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.60.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.30). Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $212.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.55 million. On average, analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is presently 3.62%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.57.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.