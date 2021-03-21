Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 4,472 Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 242,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,472 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.37% of bluebird bio worth $10,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLUE. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in bluebird bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in bluebird bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in bluebird bio by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLUE opened at $31.58 on Friday. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.24 and a 1 year high of $72.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.89.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.96) by ($0.05). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 45.78% and a negative net margin of 256.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($4.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BLUE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on bluebird bio from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho upgraded bluebird bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on bluebird bio from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. bluebird bio has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

In related news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $55,352.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,581 shares in the company, valued at $982,367.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William D. Baird III sold 949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $42,752.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,889.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,791 shares of company stock valued at $150,861. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

