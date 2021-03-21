Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 45,356 Shares of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 313,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 45,356 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.00% of US Ecology worth $11,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of US Ecology by 11.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,561,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,027,000 after purchasing an additional 454,887 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in US Ecology by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,404,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,024,000 after acquiring an additional 310,485 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in US Ecology by 29.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,030,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,665,000 after purchasing an additional 231,531 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of US Ecology by 5.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 920,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,060,000 after acquiring an additional 45,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of US Ecology by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 132,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 45,025 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

NASDAQ ECOL opened at $43.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.01. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.20. US Ecology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.69 and a 52 week high of $45.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $241.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.00 million. US Ecology had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a positive return on equity of 2.55%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that US Ecology, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

US Ecology Profile

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers specialty material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

