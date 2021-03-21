Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 5,826 Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,266 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,826 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.81% of Simulations Plus worth $11,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLP. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 27,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 196.3% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Simulations Plus by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. 60.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Simulations Plus from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised Simulations Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Taglich Brothers raised Simulations Plus from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Simulations Plus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLP opened at $65.45 on Friday. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.06 and a 52 week high of $90.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.76. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.34, a P/E/G ratio of 8.45 and a beta of -0.07.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.56 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 10.65%. Research analysts forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

In related news, Director Lisa Lavange sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total value of $39,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,393.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total transaction of $1,752,240.00. Insiders sold a total of 96,870 shares of company stock valued at $7,306,038 in the last three months. Insiders own 24.45% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

