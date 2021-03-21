Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 69,170 Shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,483,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 69,170 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 2.77% of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt worth $11,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 10,445 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,578,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,565,000 after purchasing an additional 181,765 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 4th quarter worth about $1,274,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 316,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 159,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 111,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 11,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Houghton Mifflin Harcourt alerts:

NASDAQ HMHC opened at $6.82 on Friday. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $7.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.37.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.15). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 89.65% and a negative net margin of 48.80%.

In other news, SVP Alejandro Reyes sold 4,285 shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total transaction of $28,538.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,535.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James P. Oneill sold 14,891 shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $92,919.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,899.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 214,272 shares of company stock worth $1,368,938 in the last quarter. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $3.45 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $3.45 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.20.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

Featured Article: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.