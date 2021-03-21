Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 8,234 Shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,234 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.12% of Dine Brands Global worth $10,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DIN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 5,672 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Dine Brands Global by 39.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,432 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Dine Brands Global by 5.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,641,805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $144,216,000 after purchasing an additional 137,198 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 15.9% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,673 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist raised their price target on Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.63.

Shares of NYSE DIN opened at $89.62 on Friday. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.83 and a 52 week high of $91.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.74 and a beta of 2.02.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.49 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 17.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total transaction of $91,548.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,068.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 10,592 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total transaction of $832,107.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,666,414.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,918 shares of company stock worth $2,044,810 over the last ninety days. 2.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

