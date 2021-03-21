Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stock Position in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,270,949 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 219,387 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.12% of American Axle & Manufacturing worth $10,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AXL. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 31.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,503 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 87.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Axle & Manufacturing stock opened at $11.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.56. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $12.92. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.27 and its 200-day moving average is $8.30.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on AXL shares. Citigroup downgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays lowered American Axle & Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

