BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Stock Holdings Increased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 52.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,545 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKU. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 13.0% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 63,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 7,283 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 6.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 221,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after acquiring an additional 13,842 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 68.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 273,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after acquiring an additional 111,155 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 488.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 802,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,577,000 after acquiring an additional 665,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.15.

In related news, Director Sanjiv Sobti sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $148,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,111.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jay D. Richards sold 3,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $150,257.21. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,508.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BKU stock opened at $47.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40. BankUnited, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.47 and a 12 month high of $50.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.16.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $228.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.10 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 7.25%. On average, research analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 13th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

