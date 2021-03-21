Barclays PLC Buys 30,831 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Barclays PLC increased its position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,831 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.17% of PBF Energy worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,959,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,501,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726,129 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 11.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,884,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,552,000 after purchasing an additional 922,090 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the third quarter worth $12,663,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 181.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,952,000 after buying an additional 1,355,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 7.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,093,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,223,000 after buying an additional 78,794 shares during the period. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider John C. Barone sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $32,888.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.87 per share, with a total value of $274,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on PBF Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $9.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. PBF Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.40.

PBF Energy stock opened at $14.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.95. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $18.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.20 and a 200-day moving average of $8.44.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($4.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.41) by ($1.12). PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. Research analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post -10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

