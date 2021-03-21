Barclays PLC Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD)

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in shares of Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) by 53.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,313 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Cantel Medical were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Cantel Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cantel Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cantel Medical by 14.3% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Cantel Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Cantel Medical during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. 95.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CMD opened at $78.30 on Friday. Cantel Medical Corp. has a 1 year low of $20.81 and a 1 year high of $89.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.22, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.63 million. Cantel Medical had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 3.38%. Cantel Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cantel Medical Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CMD shares. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Sidoti lowered Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cantel Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.20.

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

