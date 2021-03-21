Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 191 ($2.50).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 296 ($3.87) target price on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.14) target price on shares of Barclays in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.89) target price on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of LON BARC opened at GBX 182.60 ($2.39) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 156.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 132.87. The company has a market cap of £31.70 billion and a PE ratio of 21.23. Barclays has a 12-month low of GBX 79.27 ($1.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.63%.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

