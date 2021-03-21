Barclays PLC Sells 15,631 Shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Barclays PLC reduced its holdings in shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,631 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.18% of NOW worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NOW by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in NOW by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 116,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in NOW by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 165,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of NOW by 0.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NOW by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on DNOW. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of NOW in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NOW from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of NOW in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.80.

Shares of DNOW stock opened at $10.66 on Friday. NOW Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $11.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.20.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.06). NOW had a negative return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 26.92%. The company had revenue of $319.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NOW Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

