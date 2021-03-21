Barclays PLC Sells 42,374 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Barclays PLC reduced its position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 59.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 42,374 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 124,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,502,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in AXIS Capital by 9.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

Shares of AXS opened at $51.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $32.82 and a 1-year high of $53.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.69.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $785.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.39 million. AXIS Capital had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Several analysts have commented on AXS shares. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Bank of America cut shares of AXIS Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.40.

AXIS Capital Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.