Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.35.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Fundamental Research cut their price target on Barrick Gold from $31.79 to $28.28 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on Barrick Gold from $34.00 to $31.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of NYSE GOLD traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.96. The company had a trading volume of 24,422,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,642,256. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.25. The firm has a market cap of $37.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.49. Barrick Gold has a one year low of $15.54 and a one year high of $31.22.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 24.81%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 100.0% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 241.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,414 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

