Basic Attention Token Price Up 42.2% Over Last 7 Days (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Over the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded up 42.2% against the US dollar. One Basic Attention Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.12 or 0.00001959 BTC on popular exchanges. Basic Attention Token has a market cap of $1.68 billion and $544.41 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Basic Attention Token Profile

BAT is a token. It was first traded on May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,490,853,106 tokens. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org . Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basic Attention Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Basic Attention Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

