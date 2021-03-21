Bata (BTA) Market Capitalization Tops $168,036.34

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded down 26.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. During the last seven days, Bata has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Bata coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0333 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges. Bata has a total market cap of $168,036.34 and $36.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bata alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.88 or 0.00343194 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000100 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003709 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004194 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000194 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Bata Coin Profile

Bata (BTA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 8th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. Bata’s official website is bata.io . The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bata’s official message board is medium.com/@bata.io . Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bata Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bata should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bata using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.