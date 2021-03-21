Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$1.13.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BTE shares. Eight Capital boosted their price target on Baytex Energy to C$1.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Baytex Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Baytex Energy from C$1.20 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Baytex Energy from C$0.90 to C$1.30 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of TSE BTE traded up C$0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching C$1.35. The company had a trading volume of 5,263,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,194,646. Baytex Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.27 and a twelve month high of C$1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$757.62 million and a PE ratio of -0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 310.12.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

