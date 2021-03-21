Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.75.

BEAM has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Beam Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $42.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. 49.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beam Therapeutics stock traded up $4.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.89. 1,228,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,132,618. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.51. Beam Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $14.80 and a 1-year high of $126.90.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($1.03). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 529,075.00% and a negative return on equity of 103.41%. Analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

