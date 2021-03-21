Beam Trading Up 36.8% This Week (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. During the last week, Beam has traded 36.8% higher against the US dollar. One Beam coin can currently be purchased for about $1.28 or 0.00002216 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beam has a market capitalization of $107.93 million and approximately $66.36 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000616 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 611.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beam Coin Profile

Beam (CRYPTO:BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 84,054,200 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

