Beaxy (BXY) Hits One Day Volume of $3,419.00

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 21st. In the last week, Beaxy has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar. Beaxy has a market capitalization of $4.28 million and $3,419.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beaxy coin can currently be bought for about $0.0151 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Beaxy alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00051742 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00016223 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $372.32 or 0.00648586 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.57 or 0.00068923 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00024308 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Beaxy Profile

Beaxy (CRYPTO:BXY) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,095,487 coins. Beaxy’s official website is beaxy.com . The official message board for Beaxy is medium.com/beaxy-exchange . The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Beaxy is a cryptocurrency exchange built by coders and traders to help the trading community with their needs. The Beaxy conducts an IP whitelisting process to new users, utilises hot & cold wallets, and has the exchange vetted by white-hackers to protect the traders. On the Beaxy Exchange platform, the traders have at their disposal different order types such as including limits, stops, trailing orders, OSO, etc. Beaxy has two tokens in use on the ecosystem, BXY and PLS. The BXY is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used to mitigate the fees and ease the transactions within the Beaxy network. The PLS provides loyalty rewards to qualified holders, to be a qualified holder the users need to convert their BXY to PLS. “

Beaxy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beaxy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beaxy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beaxy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.