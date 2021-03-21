Beer Money Hits Market Cap of $277,950.04 (BEER)

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Beer Money has a market capitalization of $277,950.04 and approximately $95,484.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Beer Money has traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar. One Beer Money token can currently be purchased for about $0.0111 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00050646 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00016944 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $370.72 or 0.00644663 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.53 or 0.00068740 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00023623 BTC.

Beer Money Token Profile

Beer Money (CRYPTO:BEER) is a token. Its launch date was December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,000,000 tokens. Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Beer Money is beer-money.io . Beer Money’s official message board is www.medium.com/@beermoney

