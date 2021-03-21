Bella Protocol (BEL) Hits Market Capitalization of $99.40 Million

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. During the last seven days, Bella Protocol has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. Bella Protocol has a market capitalization of $99.40 million and $19.97 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bella Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.49 or 0.00006063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bella Protocol Token Profile

Bella Protocol (BEL) is a token. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,500,000 tokens. Bella Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@Bellaofficial . Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bella Protocol is bella.fi

Bella Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bella Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bella Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bella Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

