Benchmark Protocol Hits Market Cap of $25.35 Million (MARK)

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 21st. One Benchmark Protocol token can currently be bought for $1.49 or 0.00002558 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Benchmark Protocol has traded up 8.5% against the dollar. Benchmark Protocol has a total market cap of $25.35 million and approximately $777,270.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.49 or 0.00460597 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.32 or 0.00064253 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.71 or 0.00140702 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.13 or 0.00057053 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.62 or 0.00707044 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.55 or 0.00073272 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Benchmark Protocol Profile

Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 78,924,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,065,486 tokens. Benchmark Protocol’s official message board is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com . Benchmark Protocol’s official website is benchmarkprotocol.finance

Benchmark Protocol Token Trading

