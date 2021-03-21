Beowulf Price Up 14.8% Over Last 7 Days (BWF)

Beowulf (CURRENCY:BWF) traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Over the last week, Beowulf has traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Beowulf token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0147 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. Beowulf has a market cap of $14.75 million and approximately $4,210.00 worth of Beowulf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $265.37 or 0.00460088 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.29 or 0.00064651 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $81.51 or 0.00141317 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.41 or 0.00057922 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.34 or 0.00711435 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.67 or 0.00073985 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Beowulf Token Profile

Beowulf’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,099 tokens. Beowulf’s official website is beowulfchain.com

Beowulf Token Trading

