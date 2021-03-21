BEPRO Network (BEPRO) Hits Market Capitalization of $53.66 Million

BEPRO Network (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. During the last seven days, BEPRO Network has traded 150.7% higher against the US dollar. BEPRO Network has a market capitalization of $53.66 million and $13.83 million worth of BEPRO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BEPRO Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0294 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00051062 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00016349 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.18 or 0.00641573 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.76 or 0.00068722 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00024147 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

BEPRO Network Token Profile

BEPRO Network (BEPRO) is a token. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2019. BEPRO Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. BEPRO Network’s official Twitter account is @bepronet

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

Buying and Selling BEPRO Network

