Berry Data Price Hits $7.12 on Top Exchanges (BRY)

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One Berry Data coin can currently be bought for $7.12 or 0.00012290 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Berry Data has a total market cap of $14.23 million and $1.32 million worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Berry Data has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Berry Data alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.31 or 0.00461661 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.30 or 0.00064414 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.61 or 0.00140947 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.05 or 0.00057075 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.32 or 0.00708647 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.41 or 0.00073243 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Berry Data Coin Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

Buying and Selling Berry Data

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry Data directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Berry Data should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Berry Data using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Berry Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Berry Data and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.