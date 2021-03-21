Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BERY. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 25.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,058,000 after buying an additional 21,078 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 32.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 4,588 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 53,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 10.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BERY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

Shares of Berry Global Group stock opened at $58.42 on Friday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.96 and a 12-month high of $61.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.22.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.18. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 35.39%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

