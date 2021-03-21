BetProtocol (BEPRO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $179,662.00

BetProtocol (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One BetProtocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, BetProtocol has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. BetProtocol has a total market cap of $1.23 million and $179,662.00 worth of BetProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BetProtocol Token Profile

BetProtocol is a token. It was first traded on December 16th, 2019. BetProtocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. BetProtocol’s official website is www.betprotocol.com . BetProtocol’s official Twitter account is @betprotocol . The official message board for BetProtocol is medium.com/@betprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

