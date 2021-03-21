BetterBetting 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $333,228.00 (BETR)

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded up 11,349% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Over the last week, BetterBetting has traded 43,024.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BetterBetting token can now be purchased for about $0.82 or 0.00001373 BTC on popular exchanges. BetterBetting has a total market capitalization of $232.69 million and approximately $333,228.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00051291 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00015219 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $369.39 or 0.00646645 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00069030 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00024330 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About BetterBetting

BETR is a token. It was first traded on December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,863 tokens and its circulating supply is 285,140,472 tokens. BetterBetting’s official website is www.betterbetting.org . BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BetterBetting

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetterBetting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BetterBetting should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BetterBetting using one of the exchanges listed above.

