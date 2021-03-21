Bezant (BZNT) Trading 31.1% Lower Over Last Week

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. Bezant has a total market capitalization of $951,822.69 and $488,906.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bezant token can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bezant has traded down 31.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bezant alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00051396 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00015029 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.50 or 0.00650484 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.93 or 0.00069097 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00024614 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Bezant Token Profile

BZNT is a token. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 tokens and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 tokens. The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . The official message board for Bezant is medium.com/bezant . Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bezant’s official website is bezant.io

Bezant Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bezant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bezant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bezant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.