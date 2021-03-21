Big Data Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $96.64 Million (BDP)

Big Data Protocol (CURRENCY:BDP) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One Big Data Protocol token can currently be purchased for $3.02 or 0.00005265 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Big Data Protocol has a market cap of $96.64 million and $5.82 million worth of Big Data Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Big Data Protocol has traded down 34.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00050787 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00017283 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.22 or 0.00643731 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.50 or 0.00068863 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00024167 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Big Data Protocol Token Profile

Big Data Protocol (CRYPTO:BDP) is a token. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. Big Data Protocol’s total supply is 32,000,001 tokens. Big Data Protocol’s official website is www.bigdataprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Big Data Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bigdataprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Big Data Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol tokenizes commercially valuable data through a network of 14,141 professional data providers and makes the data token liquid on Uniswap. Users earn data by providing liquidity to data token”

Buying and Selling Big Data Protocol

