Big Data Protocol (BDP) Market Capitalization Hits $96.94 Million

Big Data Protocol (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 21st. During the last week, Big Data Protocol has traded down 29.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Big Data Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $3.03 or 0.00005393 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Big Data Protocol has a market cap of $96.94 million and $6.07 million worth of Big Data Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Big Data Protocol Token Profile

Big Data Protocol (BDP) is a token. It launched on March 27th, 2018. Big Data Protocol’s total supply is 32,000,001 tokens. Big Data Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol . Big Data Protocol’s official website is www.bigdataprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Big Data Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bigdataprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol tokenizes commercially valuable data through a network of 14,141 professional data providers and makes the data token liquid on Uniswap. Users earn data by providing liquidity to data token”

Buying and Selling Big Data Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Big Data Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Big Data Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Big Data Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

