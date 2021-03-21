Binance Coin Reaches Market Cap of $40.74 Billion (BNB)

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. In the last week, Binance Coin has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Binance Coin has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion and $1.75 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binance Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $263.66 or 0.00459163 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00064239 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000879 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.53 or 0.00141983 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.92 or 0.00057333 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.54 or 0.00692329 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.75 or 0.00074441 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000469 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00010415 BTC.

Binance Coin Profile

Binance Coin was first traded on July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 170,532,785 coins and its circulating supply is 154,532,785 coins. The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com . The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Binance Coin

