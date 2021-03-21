Binance USD (BUSD) Trading 0% Lower Over Last Week

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. In the last week, Binance USD has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Binance USD coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Binance USD has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion and approximately $2.80 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00051730 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00016394 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.66 or 0.00645097 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.75 or 0.00068811 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00024215 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00033117 BTC.

Binance USD Profile

Binance USD (CRYPTO:BUSD) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 3,237,236,999 coins. Binance USD’s official website is www.paxos.com/busd . The official message board for Binance USD is medium.com/Paxos

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Binance USD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

