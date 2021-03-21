Bintex Futures (BNTX) Market Cap Reaches $73,616.69

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded down 12.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One Bintex Futures token can now be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001266 BTC on major exchanges. Bintex Futures has a market capitalization of $73,616.69 and $1.99 million worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bintex Futures has traded 19.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.86 or 0.00458881 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.27 or 0.00064577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $80.97 or 0.00140287 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.31 or 0.00057708 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.66 or 0.00706291 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.64 or 0.00073878 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Bintex Futures Token Profile

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,754 tokens. The official message board for Bintex Futures is medium.com/@bintexfutures . Bintex Futures’ official website is bintexfutures.com

Bintex Futures Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using US dollars.

