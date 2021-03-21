Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Bioanalytical Systems’ earnings. Bioanalytical Systems reported earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Bioanalytical Systems will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.09 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bioanalytical Systems.

Get Bioanalytical Systems alerts:

Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bioanalytical Systems had a negative return on equity of 42.74% and a negative net margin of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $15.77 million during the quarter.

BASI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Bioanalytical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bioanalytical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

BASI stock traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.44. The company had a trading volume of 86,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,923. Bioanalytical Systems has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $21.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $182.99 million, a P/E ratio of -39.14 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.54.

In other news, CFO Beth Taylor bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.70 per share, for a total transaction of $88,500.00. Also, COO John Gregory Beattie bought 1,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.60 per share, for a total transaction of $31,843.20. Insiders have bought a total of 11,712 shares of company stock worth $192,443 in the last 90 days. 11.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BASI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Bioanalytical Systems by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Bioanalytical Systems by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 600,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,381,000 after buying an additional 100,051 shares during the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Bioanalytical Systems in the 4th quarter worth $534,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bioanalytical Systems in the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

Bioanalytical Systems Company Profile

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc, doing business as Inotiv, provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bioanalytical Systems (BASI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bioanalytical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioanalytical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.