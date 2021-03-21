BitBall Market Capitalization Achieves $1.10 Million (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 21st. One BitBall coin can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. BitBall has a market cap of $1.10 million and $1.24 million worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitBall has traded 25.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,343.68 or 0.99968560 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00036086 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00011895 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.26 or 0.00075410 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000970 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003312 BTC.

BitBall Coin Profile

BitBall is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 642,008,999 coins. The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

