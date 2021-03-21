BitCapitalVendor (BCV) Hits Market Cap of $4.12 Million

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded up 36.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. During the last seven days, BitCapitalVendor has traded up 58.6% against the US dollar. One BitCapitalVendor token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. BitCapitalVendor has a market capitalization of $4.12 million and approximately $2.33 million worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00051062 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00016349 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.18 or 0.00641573 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.76 or 0.00068722 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00024147 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

BitCapitalVendor Profile

BCV is a token. It launched on November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,021,199,995 tokens. BitCapitalVendor’s official website is www.bitcv.com . BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bit Capital Index 30 and the Bit Capital Index 150 (known as the BCI) are a set of indexes released by Bit Capital Vendor in April 2018 to reflect the overall picture of the cryptocurrency exchange market. The BCV group uses an objective and scientific method to calculate BCI. After eliminating stable currencies, it selects the cryptocurrency with the largest market cap and the best liquidity in qualified exchanges and uses the calculation method of the market-valued weighted index to show the changes of the overall market value. “

Buying and Selling BitCapitalVendor

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCapitalVendor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCapitalVendor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

