bitCNY (BITCNY) 1-Day Volume Hits $50.71 Million

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. In the last seven days, bitCNY has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One bitCNY token can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000270 BTC on popular exchanges. bitCNY has a total market capitalization of $4.33 million and $50.71 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $262.55 or 0.00461703 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00063768 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.60 or 0.00136469 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.51 or 0.00055414 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $403.26 or 0.00709166 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.67 or 0.00073275 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000476 BTC.

bitCNY Token Profile

bitCNY launched on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 tokens. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

bitCNY Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

