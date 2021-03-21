Bitcoin Cash ABC One Day Volume Hits $16.22 Million (BCHA)

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. In the last week, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded up 13.6% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can now be bought for approximately $18.91 or 0.00032973 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a total market cap of $351.26 million and approximately $16.22 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,358.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $526.86 or 0.00918541 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.87 or 0.00357169 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000979 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000264 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000285 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash ABC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Trading

