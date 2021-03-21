Bitcoin Cash Price Tops $522.78 on Major Exchanges (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 21st. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $9.77 billion and $2.20 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be bought for $522.78 or 0.00915153 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,124.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.07 or 0.00357238 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00033072 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000968 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000263 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000289 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO:BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,685,744 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). “

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Changelly.

