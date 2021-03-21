Bitcoin Classic (BXC) Market Cap Reaches $24,083.47

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 21st. One Bitcoin Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.0401 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Classic has traded up 45.7% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Classic has a total market capitalization of $24,083.47 and approximately $169.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Classic alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00039576 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001807 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003010 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000042 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 133.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic Profile

Bitcoin Classic (CRYPTO:BXC) is a coin. It launched on December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Classic is bitcoinxc.org . Bitcoin Classic’s official message board is t.me/bitcoinxcorg

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Bitcoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.