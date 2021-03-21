Bitcoin Confidential (BC) Market Cap Tops $3.03 Million

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 21st. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Confidential has a market capitalization of $3.03 million and approximately $156,994.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Confidential has traded up 30.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Confidential alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00009847 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 46.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.86 or 0.00464511 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000086 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 59.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 159.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 41.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000037 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000529 BTC.

About Bitcoin Confidential

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Confidential should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Confidential using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Confidential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Confidential and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.