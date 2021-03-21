Bitcoin Diamond Price Reaches $1.19 on Major Exchanges (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. In the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 5% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond token can now be bought for about $1.19 or 0.00002072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $222.23 million and approximately $4.62 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 tokens and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 tokens. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Bitcoin Diamond Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

